Engg students to receive generative AI training

Khammam: VijayEngineering College, here, has entered a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Knowvation Learnings Pvt Ltd, My Spark Academy, and Speed Labs to equip students with skills in Generative Artificial Intelligence.

As part of the collaboration, an orientation programme was conducted on the college campus on Saturday to mark the commencement of the initiative.

The training programme will be conducted over a period of 50 days with the objective of enhancing students’ industry-relevant skills and employability.

Addressing the students, Knowvation Learnings Pvt. Ltd. Chief Executive Officer Swathi Rushita spoke on emerging trends in education, the future of learning, bridging the gap between academia and industry, new learning models, and the future of employability in the age of artificial intelligence.

My Spark Academy CEO Kavitha Parupalli Erra said the partnership aims at the holistic development of students by making them proficient in AI technologies. She added that the specialised training sessions would begin from Monday and focus on practical, hands-on learning.

Vice Chairperson of Vijay Engineering College, Parupalli Vijayalakshmi, said the initiative would play a significant role in shaping students’ careers. She reiterated the institution’s commitment to promoting innovative and meaningful academic–industry collaborations and urged students to make the best use of the opportunity.