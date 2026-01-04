TG excel at Short Track Ice Skating Open C’ship

Delhi Ncr: Telanganaice skaters delivered an impressive performance at the Short Track Ice Skating Open Championship held from December 29, 2025, to January 1, 2026, under the aegis of the Ice Skating Association of Telangana (ISAT). A 52-member contingent represented the state after undergoing an intensive six-day preparatory camp from December 24 to 29.

Guided by Sports Authority of Telangana coach Mohammad Abdul Quadeer and ISAT Joint Secretary Jitender Kumar, the team secured 21 podium finishes across various age categories, underlining Telangana’s growing stature in winter sports. The skaters showcased remarkable speed, balance and technical proficiency throughout the competition.

In the boys’ events, Likhit Eswara Sai clinched gold in Junior-A, while Mohammed Ali Akaber took silver. Suhas Karthikeyan won gold in Junior-D, with Meda Vedaswaroop finishing second. Tumula Sreyaan topped Junior-E, followed by Ruchir Rudra and Rithwik Varma M. Thippireddy claimed first place in Junior-F, while Rishhe Karrthikeya won gold in the Under-6 category.

Among the girls, Ahana Nair secured gold in Junior-D, Mokshasri topped Junior-E and Ashvika Taduru claimed gold in Junior-F. B Karthikya Sree won the Under-6 title.

ISAT officials praised the athletes’ dedication and the effectiveness of structured training, expressing confidence of greater success at national and international levels.