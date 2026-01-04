Hanumakonda lift TCA Telangana Gold Cup

Warangal: Warangal witnessed a thrilling climax to the TCA Telangana Gold Cup 2025–26 East Zone League Matches at the Kakatiya University Grounds, as TCA Hanumakonda emerged champions after a high-scoring final against TCA Khammam.

The final turned into a run-fest, highlighted by two scintillating centuries. Batting first, TCA Hanumakonda piled up an imposing 230 for 3 in 20 overs, powered by a magnificent unbeaten century from Vishnudas Shashank Kashyap. Shashank anchored the innings with a flawless 100 not out, smashing 15 fours and three sixes. He received solid support from Syed Sonu (64) and Aditya Sai Kumar (40). Imran Shaik was the pick of the Khammam bowlers with figures of 2 for 39.

In reply, TCA Khammam fought back valiantly, led by a breathtaking knock from M. Pavan, who scored a blazing 115 studded with eight fours and ten sixes. Despite Pavan’s fireworks, Khammam could only manage 209 for 8 in their allotted 20 overs, falling short by 21 runs. Varun Teja returned impressive figures of 2 for 20 for Hanumakonda.

M. Pavan was named Man of the Match, while Vishnudas Shashank bagged both Best Batsman and Man of the Series awards. Rahul of TCA Peddapalli was adjudged Best Bowler.

TCA General Secretary Dharam Guruva Reddy, Vice President Dr. P VijayChander Reddy, former Ranji cricketer N Jayachander, Dr. G Premender Reddy and East Zone Convenor T Jayapal presented prizes to the winners and runners-up.

Brief scores

TCA Hanamkonda230/3 in 20.0 Overs (Shashank Kashyap 100 Not Out, Syed Sonu 64, Aditya sai Kumar 40, Imran shaik 2/39) beatTCA Khammam Score:209/8 in 20 Overs (M.Pavan 115, Varun Teja 2/20) by 21 runs.