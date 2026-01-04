7.5 lakh fish fingerlings released into Krishna river

Ibrahimpatnam (NTR district): As part of efforts to strengthen the livelihood of fisherfolk, Mylavaram MLA Vasantha Venkata Krishna Prasad on Saturday released a large number of fish fingerlings into the Krishna River. The programme was organised at the Ibrahimpatnam ferry point, where the MLA participated along with members of the Gangaputras.

Speaking on the occasion, the MLA said that the Fisheries Department has been releasing fish fingerlings into the Krishna River every year with the objective of enhancing fish wealth and ensuring sustainable income for fishermen. As part of this initiative, a total of 7.5 lakh fish fingerlings were released into the river on Saturday.

He explained that nearly 70 per cent of the released fingerlings are expected to survive. If so, about 5.25 lakh fish would grow to maturity within seven months, yielding an estimated production of 5.25 lakh kg of fish. At an average market price of Rs 100 per kilogram, this would generate an income of around Rs 5.25 crore.

The MLA noted that this initiative would provide livelihood support to nearly 5,000 fishermen who depend on fishing and allied activities in the Krishna River. He also observed that fish from the Krishna River are highly preferred by consumers, and increased local production would boost fish consumption in the region. The availability of nutrient-rich fish would also contribute to improved food security and nutrition.