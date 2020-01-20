JP Nadda: Mapping the New BJP Chief's Political Journey

On Sunday, the working president of the ruling BJP, Jagat Prakash Nadda will formally inherit outgoing party chief, Amit Shah's legacy. Nadda is largely seen as a more approachable person as compared to the Union home minister.

The new party chief faces a massive challenge in the form of strengthening the nationwide network to expand the party's footprint which had shrunk over the last 15 months. The former Union Minister for Health and Family Welfare is seen as a capable leader with sound organisational skills. Here's a look at his rise in the party ranks through the years:

• A grassroots worker, Nadda started out as a student activist of the Akhil Bharatiya Vidya Parishad (ABVP) in Patna University.

• He completed his master's degree in Law (LLM) from Himachal University.

• Nadda was first elected to the Himachal legislative assembly in 1993 and was re-elected in 1998.

• The working president of BJP who is set to take over on Monday was the leader of the BJP in the Himachal assembly in the years 1994 to 1998.

• Nadda held the portfolio of Health and Family Welfare and Parliamentary Affairs in his second term as legislator.

• After he was elected to the Himachal legislative assembly in 2007, he became a minister in the PK Dhumal cabinet and was entrusted with the portfolio of Forests, Environment, Science and Technology.

• In 2012, Noida became a Rajya Sabha member and was inducted into the Union ministry after the BJP-led NDA came to power in 2014.

• He was assigned the portfolio of Health and Family Welfare in the Modi cabinet.