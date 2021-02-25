Varanasi: Bharatiya Janata Party president J.P. Nadda will arrive in Varanasi, the parliamentary constituency of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on a two-day visit from February 28.

This will be Nadda's first visit to Varanasi after taking over the reins of the party.

During his visit, the BJP president will inaugurate the newly-constructed pafromrty office of the Kashi region unit at Rohaniya.

Kashi region unit president Mahesh Chandra Srivastava said, "As the party president is coming to Varanasi for the first time after assuming the charge of party president, he will be accorded a grand welcome on his arrival. After the welcome, he will proceed to Rohaniya where he will inaugurate the new office of the party's regional unit."

The party president will stay here for two days and will take part in many events, Srivastava said.

Sources in the BJP said that Nadda will also attend the divisional unit working committee meet and visit the home of a booth-level worker during his stay.