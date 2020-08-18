New Delhi: After the Supreme Court said money from the PM-CARES fund need not be transferred to the National Disaster Relief Fund, BJP President J.P. Nadda hit out at Rahul Gandhi's "nefarious designs" following the former Congress chief's attack on the PM-CARES fund.

Nadda tweeted, "The verdict by Supreme Court on PM-CARES is a resounding blow to the nefarious designs of Rahul Gandhi & his band of 'rent-a-cause' activists. It shows that the truth shines despite the ill intent and malicious efforts of the Congress party and its associates."

Batting for the fund which Nadda claimed has received wide public support, he alleged, "Rahul Gandhi's rants have been repeatedly dismissed by the common man who has overwhelmingly contributed to PM-CARES. With the highest court also pronouncing its verdict, will Rahul & his 'rent-a-cause' activist army mend their ways or embarrass themselves further?"

Nadda accused the Gandhi family of having treated the Prime Minister's National Relief Fund (PMNRF) as its "personal fiefdom" for decades and had "brazenly transferred citizens' hard-earned money from PMNRF to its family trusts". The BJP chief called it a "smear campaign" against PM-CARES.

The Centre for Public Interest Litigation had petitioned the apex court for transferring money from the PM-CARES fund to National Disaster Relief Fund (NDRF) which the top court denied.

The PM-CARES fund was set up this year in March to receive contributions for the purpose of Covid-19 relief.