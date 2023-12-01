JU teachers’ body sends letter to CJI seeking permanent V-C

Kolkata: The Jadavpur University Teachers’ Association (JUTA) has written a letter to the Chief Justice of India (CJI) D.Y. Chandrachud seeking his intervention in ensuring the appointment of a permanent Vice-Chancellor (V-C).

In its letter, the JUTA has detailed on how the iconic university is suffering from the academic point of view because of the absence of a permanent V-C for the past six months, a representative of the teachers' body said.

Currently, Buddhadeb Sau is the interim V-C.

This has been a contentious issue between the Governor’s House and the state Education Department not only in case of JU but for several other state-universities in West Bengal.

Sau was appointed as the interim V-C after the university was embroiled in controversy over the ragging-related suicide of a minor fresher at the main students’ hostel.

However, his appointment could not bring an end to the complication as the Education Department had repeatedly opposed the convening of any working committee of the JU by Sau.

The Department’s contended that as an interim V-C, Sau did not have the right to convene such meetings.

"In such a situation, crucial decisions related to academic affairs of the university are pending. Many files are yet to be cleared. The functional pace of the university is getting very slow. So we have sent the letter to the CJI highlighting the problems faced by JU in absence of a permanent V-C,” the JUTA representative said.