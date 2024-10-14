‘Kalash Yatra’ embodies strength of women

Dhenkanal: Dressed in traditional orange sarees and a special cloth known as “utri,” Babita Rout and several other women of Mahinderpur village took part in Kalash Yatra.

They carried the ‘Kalash,’ a pot symbolising the presence of Maa Durga, as they walked through the village.This ritual is observed for the last 70 years and highlights the role of womenin keeping the traditions of Durga Puja alive.

In the village, the Kalash Yatra is celebrated on the sixth day of Durga Puja with great devotion. What makes this event special is the leading role played by women. Both married and unmarried women participate in this sacred procession. The women performed this ritual at 22 Durga Puja bazaars in Odapada.

The Kalash Yatra, an integral part of Durga Puja, is believed to bring the deity to life. As these women lead the way, they fill the village with devotion and energy. The Yatra is not just a religious act, but a sign of the strength and leadership of women in the community. With the Kalash balanced on their heads, they walk with grace and faith, inspiring the entire village to join in the prayers.

The procession is guided by Tubula, a local priest, who performs rituals as the women make their way around the village. The whole event lasts for about four hours during which the women, along with the villagers, chant hymns and prayers. This event not only honours goddess Durga but also highlights the important role played by women in preserving the culture and traditions of the village.

Through their participation, the women of Mahinderpur embody the spirit of Maa Durga, showing strength, devotion and unity, and playing a central role in the Durga Puja celebrations.