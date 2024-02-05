Live
Just In
Kamal Nath sends papers with Lord Ram written 4.31cr times to Ayodhya
Former Madhya Pradesh chief minister Kamal Nath on Monday flagged off a vehicle carrying papers with Lord Ram name written on them 4.31 crore times to Ayodhya.
Bhopal: Former Madhya Pradesh chief minister Kamal Nath on Monday flagged off a vehicle carrying papers with Lord Ram name written on them 4.31 crore times to Ayodhya.
The vehicle was flagged off from Chhindwara in presence of his son MP Nakul Nath while over one lakh people were in attendance to flag-off the vehicle.
“Got the privilege of sending Lord Ram’s name written approximately 4.31 crore times by lakhs of people from Chhindwara to Ayodhya,” Kamal Nath said after flagging off the vehicle.
The process of writing the name of Lord Ram was started on the very same day the Congress’ central leadership had announced not to attend the Pran Pratishtha ceremony, terming the occasion as a BJP-RSS event.
Nakul Nath had then said that he will distribute papers to the people to write the name Ram. The father-son duo also wrote the name of Lord Ram on papers at the Hanuman Temple in Chhindwara.
During the assembly election in Madhya Pradesh, which the Congress fought under the leadership of Kamal Nath witnessed a stunning defeat against the BJP. The veteran Congress leader had adopted a pro-Hindutva face despite a section of leaders from his own party were not happy with his step.
As Lok Sabha elections are just a few months away, Kamal Nath’s move to send 4.31 crore Ram name will raise doubts in political circles.
Importantly, Chhindwara has been the only Lok Sabha seat the Congress won in 2019 while the BJP bagged 28 seats.