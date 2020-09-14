Kangana Ranaut says she's leaving Mumbai, calls analogy about POK 'bang on'

Mumbai/ New Delhi: Actor Kangana Ranaut, locked in a bitter feud with Maharashtra's ruling Shiv Sena, left Mumbai this morning saying she was doing so with a "heavy heart" after being "terrorised" with attempts to demolish her office. "Must say my analogy about PoK was bang on," said the actor.

"With a heavy heart leaving Mumbai, the way I was terrorised all these days constant attacks and abuses hurled at me attempts to break my house after my work place, alert security with lethal weapons around me, must say my analogy about POK was bang on (sic)," she tweeted as she headed to the airport.

After landing in Chandigarh for her return to Himachal Pradesh, she tweeted that her security had reduced significantly and people were greeting her with joy. "It seems this time I was saved. There was a time when I felt a mother's touch in Mumbai, but today the situation is such that I am lucky to be alive. The moment Shiv Sena became Sonia Sena, the Mumbai administration became a terror," she posted in Hindi, targeting the Sena as well as Congress president Sonia Gandhi.

Ranaut should shift from Mumbai if she thinks the city is like Pakistan occupied Kashmir (PoK) and is "bad" to her, Maharashtra transport minister and Shiv Sena leader Anil Parab said here on Monday.

"If Mumbai is this bad, then she should live where she finds it right. We had said this earlier too and we continue to hold this view," Parab told reporters.

The minister said the Sena had no "personal issues" with Ranaut.

"At the same time, the party cannot just listen if someone criticises or says bad things about the megapolis," he said.