Karnataka: BJP MLA Rajkumar Patil Telkur tested Corona positive

Karnataka: The list of politicians got affected with Novel Corona positive is increasing day-by-day. Recently, Sedam constituency MLA from BJP, Rajkumar Patil Telkur tested Covid-19 positive here on Thursday. His wife and son also got positive results in the test. MLA Rajkumar Telkur and his family members are currently kept in a private hospital in Bengaluru for treatment.

Speaking with media person, Rajkumar Telkur said that neither he nor his family members have any symptoms. "Four days ago, my PA (personal assistant) and another employee of mine tested positive. My family members and I were his primary contacts and we were quarantined. Our samples were taken for testing and they returned positive. We were in Bengaluru when the incident happened, so we were admitted in a private hospital here itself," he added.

He further added, "My only request to people is not to get panic. I'm completely fine. I only request everyone in Kalaburagi and my constituency to take all precautions like wearing masks and gloves while stepping out and also maintain physical distance." The MLA urged his constituents to not be worried as he is currently asymptomatic.

Two days ago, Mandya constituency MP Sumalatha Ambareesh, tested positive for Coronavirus. In addition to the Kunigal MLA HD Ranganath also tested positive. On July 5, former BJP Minister Janardhan Poojary was confirmed to have COVID-19. On June 3, Mangaluru North BJP MLA Dr Bharath Shetty tested positive and earlier in June, Congress MLA from Gandhinagar, Dinesh Gundu Rao, and his wife Tabassum also tested positive.

As of Wednesday evening, there were 16,527 active COVID-19 cases in Karnataka of which 435 are in Kalaburagi district. This district also witnessed the first death due to COVID-19 in the country earlier in April.