Karnataka CM hints opening of industries after May 3 in Bengaluru

Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa hinted the opening of the industries after the lockdown ends on May 3rd in Bengaluru. During the meeting with various traders, CM said that the government has already allowed the industries in rural and green zone areas.

On this occasion, CM Yediyurappa urged the industries to pay salaries to the employees and take precautionary measures at the workplace. He further assured that tax holiday would be considered and the number of working hours will also be increased to cover the losses due to the lockdown.

According to the central government's order, the Karnataka government allowed migrant workers, pilgrims, tourists, students, and any other persons are stranded at different places due to the lockdown. Starting from April 29th, COVID-19 screening of frontline government employees of Bengaluru city will be done at KC General hospital.