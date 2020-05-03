Karnataka IAS officer Mohammed Mohsin ordered to explain tweet on Tablighis

Bengaluru: A Karnataka IAS officer, Mohammed Mohsin, has been ordered to explain in writing about a tweet he shot off, praising Tablighi Jamaat participants and detracting a section of the media, an official said on Saturday.

"The adverse coverage this tweet has got in the media has been taken note seriously by the government given the serious nature of Covid issue and the sensitivities involved," said G. Shyama Holla, Under Secretary, Department of Personnel & Administrative Reforms to Mohsin.

Holla issued the order in the name of Karnataka Governor Vajubhai Vala on Thursday.

According to Holla, Mohsin tweeted on Monday saying, "More than 300 Tablighi heroes are donating their plasma to serve the country in New Delhi only. What about #Godi Media? They will not show the works of humanity done by these heroes."

In the same order, the state government has also informed Mohsin, currently secretary of Backward Classes Welfare Department, that it also took note of his tweet.

"You are therefore directed to show cause in writing within five days from today (Thursday) as to why this should not be construed as violation of Rule 7 of All India Service (Conduct) Rules, 1968," said Holla.

He also demanded why disciplinary action should not be initiated against him according to the All India Services (Discipline & Appeal) Rules, 1969.

In the event of Mohsin not replying in writing, Holla said it will be presumed that he does not have a defence to offer for his tweet and action will be taken against him as mandated by the rules.

Earlier, Mohsin was embroiled in another controversy during the parliamentary elections when he ordered to check Prime Minister Narendra Modi's chopper as an election observer.