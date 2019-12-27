Karnataka Mulls Seizing Rioters Property Like UP

Bengaluru: The Karnataka government is said to be considering the possibility of recovering the cost of destruction caused to public property from rioters along the lines of the Yogi Adityanath government in UP. Karnataka Revenue Minister R Ashoka said on Thursday that the state government is mulling taking a leaf out of the UP government's book and seize the properties of rioters who destroy public property. He said that citizens have to abide by the law.

Protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) turned violent in Mangaluru last week leaving two demonstrators dead. It is against this backdrop that the state government is said to be looking at options to take firm steps to prevent vandalism during such protests.

The Karnataka Revenue minister warned that if such incidents repeat themselves, similar measures will have to be taken in Karnataka, as well.Karnataka BJP General Secretary and Lok Sabha Member Shobha Karandlaje echoed this sentiment. She asked the Karnataka government to identify protestors who caused damaged to public property and recover costs of damage from them. The BJP MP remarked that no one has the right to destroy public property. She added that they should be made to pay if they do so.

Following violent protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) last week, the Yogi Adityanath government decided to act against rioters who damaged public property by seizing their properties. The UP administration has also sent notices to such individuals who have been identified in this regard.