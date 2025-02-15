'Kashi Tamil Sangamam 3.0' to be launched in Varanasi today

New Delhi: The 'Kashi Tamil Sangamam 3.0' will begin in Varanasi, Uttar Pradesh, on Saturday. The event, which will run until February 25, promises to bring people from across India together to celebrate the centuries-old cultural and intellectual ties between Tamil Nadu and Kashi.

The inaugural ceremony of Kashi Tamil Sangamam 3.0 will see the presence of several prominent figures, including Union Minister for Education, Dharmendra Pradhan, Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh, Yogi Adityanath, and Union Minister of State for the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting and Ministry of Parliamentary Affairs, Dr L. Murugan.

The event is expected to be a grand occasion highlighting the shared cultural and educational legacy of Kashi and Tamil Nadu.

The core objective of the event is to rediscover and celebrate the deep historical connections between the two regions, both of which have been centres of learning, spirituality, and cultural development for centuries.

The event will also offer participants a spiritual experience, with visits to significant sites like Maha Kumbh and Shri Ayodhya Dham.

The participants will be divided into six groups, with 200 participants in each group. The theme for this year’s Sangam is inspired by the revered sage Maharishi Agasthya, and the event will be held at the iconic Namo Ghat in Varanasi.

In addition to cultural activities, the programme will feature exhibitions on the contributions of Sage Agasthya to fields such as health, philosophy, science, literature, and more. Seminars, workshops, and book releases will also take place throughout the event.

Kashi Tamil Sangamam 3.0 aims to promote cultural exchange, foster mutual understanding, and strengthen the bond between the youth of Tamil Nadu and Kashi, contributing to the rich tapestry of India’s diverse heritage.







