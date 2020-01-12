Kashmir: Decorated Police Officer Arrested With 2 Hizbul Terrorists

Srinagar: The arrest of a decorated Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) along with two Hizbul Mujahideen terrorists in Qazigund of Kulgam district on Saturday, sent shock waves through the J&K Administration. Naveed and Asif, the two terrorists held along with the police officer, DSP Davinder Singh, are being seen as prize catches for the security forces. Naveed is accused of being involved in the massacre of 11 non-local workers, truck drivers and labourers, in Kashmir in October-November last year.

The DSP won the prestigious police medal for gallantry awarded by the President of India on August 15, 2019. The trio was arrested while they were travelling in a car. Two AK-47 rifles and some hand grenades were among the weapons seized from the car which was used by the trio when they were intercepted.

Police carried out a series of raids in various locations in Srinagar and South Kashmir after interrogating the arrested terrorists and are said to have recovered a large cache of arms and ammunition.

Naveed is said to be a top commander of Hizbul Mujahideen, while Asif is learnt to be a listed terrorist who joined the dreaded group 3 years ago. Both the terrorists are from Shopian in the Valley.

DSP Singh was earlier in the anti-hijacking squad of J & K police. He was later shifted to the Srinagar international airport where he was serving at the time of his arrest. Singh was also a part of the special operations group in Jammu and Kashmir and serve the elite force has an inspector. He was given an out of town promotion as DSP due to his success in anti-terror operations.