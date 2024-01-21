  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > National

Kashmiri woman says Lord Ram asked her to reach Ayodhya

Kashmiri woman says Lord Ram asked her to reach Ayodhya
x
Highlights

A Kashmiri woman claimed on Sunday that Lord Ram came in her dream and asked her to reach Ayodhya.

Srinagar: A Kashmiri woman claimed on Sunday that Lord Ram came in her dream and asked her to reach Ayodhya.

Sidiqua Khan from north Kashmir Kupwara district told reporters in Srinagar today: “I have a lot of reverence for Lord Ram. I had decided to go to Ayodhya after January 22 thinking that there would be a lot of rush there on this day.

“But, yesterday I was jolted out of wits. Lord Ram came in my dream and told me since you serve me always and have reverence for me, you should come to Ayodhya because I am coming there.

“Since, I mostly live in Chandigarh and have a lot of Hindu and Sikh friends, I believe in communal harmony.

“I have come in my car from Kupwara. I always drive myself and I should be in Ayodhya tomorrow. If somebody with equal devotion wants a lift, I am ready to give them a lift in my car.

“I will offer my prayers and chant Bhajans to please Lord Ram in Ayodhya. I took Allah’s name and then Lord Ram’s name and started my journey.”

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2023 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X