Kathua Ambush: 24 detained as search for terrorists intensifies

Kathua: At least 24 people have been detained for questioning as the hunt for the terrorists behind the ambush in Jammu and Kashmir’s Kathua district entered its third day on Wednesday. The operation, conducted by the army and police, continues amidst intermittent heavy rain in dense forests across four districts, including Kathua, Udhampur, and Bhaderwah.

The search operation, launched from three different areas, has deployed security personnel in dense forests in Udhampur, Samba, Rajouri, and Poonch districts. Fresh searches were initiated in the Lala Chack area of Samba, the Manjakote area of Rajouri, and the Surankote area of Poonch. On Monday, terrorists ambushed a patrol party on the Machedi-Kindli-Malhar mountainous road near Badnota village, 150 km from Kathua district HQ, resulting in the death of five army personnel and injuries to five others.



Army’s special forces “Para” unit has been deployed for surgical operations in specific areas. The search teams are supported by helicopter and UAV surveillance, sniffer dogs, and metal detectors. A team from the National Investigation Agency has visited the ambush scene and is assisting in the investigation.



Another operation is underway in the higher reaches of Doda district, where a gunfight occurred on Tuesday evening. Security forces are combing the Ghadi Bhagwah forest area to trace two injured terrorists.

Residents of Badnota village and surrounding areas have expressed concerns about their safety, requesting village defense groups for self-protection. Local leaders have called for weapons and training to support the fight against terrorism and proposed a special recruitment drive for local youth.