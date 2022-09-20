KC rushes to Delhi on Sonia's call

New Delhi : The 137-year-old party is going to conduct the election of the party president next month. Who will be the party president; it will be clear after the results of the election. But, names have started appearing about the candidate in the electoral arena. The names which are currently in discussion are Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot and senior party leader and MP from Kerala Shashi Tharoor. Meanwhile, party's general secretary and Rajya Sabha member KC Venugopal, who was involved in the Bharat Jodo Yatra of the Congress party led by former president and senior leader Rahul Gandhi, has been suddenly summoned by the party's interim president Sonia Gandhi to Delhi on Tuesday.

He left the Bharat Jodo Yatra for Delhi. Due to this, speculation about the election is increasing. A day before this, Shashi Tharoor had met Sonia Gandhi and sought permission to contest the elections. However, the need for any kind of permission to contest for the top president's post has been rejected by the party's communication department head Jairam Ramesh.

He tweeted: "The entire party is working towards making BharatJodoYatra a success. Yet it is important to reiterate. Any member is welcome to contest the election of Congress president. It is a democratic and transparent process. No one's approval is needed, especially the party leadership, to contest elections."

According to sources close to Venugopal, Sonia Gandhi has asked him to reach Delhi immediately for a meeting regarding the organisation. He was in Alappuzha district of Kerala with Rahul Gandhi before leaving for Delhi.