KCR Chota Modi in Telangana: AAP

New Delhi: AAP MLA and Telangana In-charge Somnath Bharti said that Telangana Government had presented its budget with an eye on elections.

Talking to The Hans India, Somnath Bharti said KCR had reduced allocations for education from 10 per cent to 6 per cent while AAP had increased it to 25 per cent in Delhi. KCR was also running the most expensive election campaign in the country. "KCR is known as Chota Modi in Telangana as his arrogance itself supports the claim," said Bharti. He remarked that the budget is a colossal flop. "It is the pinnacle of despair, and the people of Telangana feel betrayed. A ray of hope has appeared in the form of Kejriwal for the entire country. This hope is as much for you as it is for Punjab, Delhi, Uttarakhand, Goa, or Uttar Pradesh. We will make ourselves available there (in Telangana) very soon, and we will provide the people of Telangana with all the schemes that are already accessible in Delhi," he said. "At the time of the Telangana struggle, KCR had stated that the first Chief Minister of Telangana would be a Dalit. But, far from keeping that vow he first became Chief Minister, and then he distributed jobs to his family members like sweets. He also failed to fulfil the promise of 5 acres of land to each family. The third promise was installation of a 125-foot-high memorial statue of Dr Baba Saheb Bhimrao Ambedkar. Even this did not materialise," he explained.

"In Telangana, the TRS originated from a movement, and in Delhi, the Aam Aadmi Party emerged from a movement. The difference between these two parties is that AAP serves the people while KCR looks at everything from election point of view.

Education should have been the focus area but KCR government reduced allocation from 10 per cent to 6 percent. On the contrary AAP increased allocation to 25 per cent of total budget. He does not want to empower people. He wants to reign over them. He wants to control them by keeping them ignorant and impoverished," he alleged.

"Without achieving anything the state's debt burden is growing. His only concern is to win elections by exploiting the state coffers. There was a pension scheme, Abhaya Stambh, whose compensation they pocketed. The Aam Aadmi Party took the matter to the Telangana High Court, after which the Minister issued a statement saying that they are now going to do it. This is a significant success for the Aam Aadmi Party in Telangana since the government had pocketed Rs 1,750 crore," he said.

"Similarly, self-help groups were to be given Rs 3,000 crore at 0% interest. Today is International Women's Day, and the KCR government has done nothing in the name of women's rights, whereas we have provided free bus tickets to women and Mahila Mohalla Clinics in Delhi. Delhi is presently the only city in the world where so many CCTV cameras have been installed per capita. Telangana has made no such security preparations," he said.

"What's more, even the employees' salaries are not paid on time by the Telangana government. The two things that KCR Saheb has perfected are corruption and inefficiency," he said.