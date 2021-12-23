KCR may opt for early polls, hints Amit Shah

New Delhi: The Centre is for simultaneous polls for Assembly and Lok Sabha but then one needs to be on guard about the plans the Telangana government has up its sleeve. Be alert and get into election mode and reach out to the people was the latest direction given to the state BJP leaders on Wednesday by Union Minister Amit Shah.

The Union Minister had a separate meeting with Union Minister G Kishan Reddy and state BJP president Bandi Sanjay. Shah later told other leaders from the State that the way TRS had raked up the paddy procurement issue is an indication that the pink party is preparing ground for a political campaign to label BJP as anti-Telangana. It is also likely to join hands with opposition parties which are trying to forge an alliance. The state leaders must effectively counter this negative campaign. He also said that there is every possibility of KCR going in for early polls as he did last time. He may dissolve the Assembly anytime in 2022, he reportedly told them.

According to Amit Shah, the TRS chief may replace some sitting MLAs with new ones and attempt to poach strong BJP leaders in the districts. State unit, he said, should be on guard and pre-empt all such moves of TRS. He said the BJP high command will always extend full support to the state unit. Apart from jumping into the field level activity, the state unit, Shah said, should send regular reports on corruption in the TRS government.

He asked them to hold regular meetings with the district leaders and prepare a report on the winning prospects of the party in every assembly segment in Telangana. "Identify potential candidates and be ready," he is learnt to have told them. Kishan Reddy has been asked to devote more time for state affairs.

The State leaders, who will return to Hyderabad on Thursday, are likely to hold a Deeksha at Indira Park on Monday demanding immediate release of job notification.