Keel laying ceremony of Navy's 2nd fleet support ship held

New Delhi: The keel laying ceremony of second of the five Fleet Support Ships (FSS) of Indian Navy was held at Kattupalli in the presence of Vice Admiral Rajaram Swaminathan, Controller Warship Production and Acquisition, an official said on Thursday.

The Indian Navy had signed a contract with Hindustan Shipyard Limited (HSL) for acquisition of five FSS in August 2023, with delivery commencing mid-2027.

Showcasing the strength of public-private partnership, HSL has contracted construction of two FSS to L&T Shipyard, Kattupalli, Tamil Nadu, to effectively utilise country's shipbuilding capacity and meet stringent timelines for delivery.

With a completely indigenous design and sourcing of the majority of the equipment from indigenous manufacturers, this project will boost the Indian shipbuilding industry, furthering the government's initiatives of 'Aatmanirbhar Bharat', 'Make in India' and 'Make for the World'.

Earlier, Steel Cutting ceremony of third of the FSS was held at Kattupalli on February 20, in the presence of Rear Admiral Satish Shenai, Flag Officer Commanding Tamil Nadu and Puducherry Naval Area and senior officials from Indian Navy, HSL and L&T.

In their secondary role, these ships would be equipped for Humanitarian Aid and Disaster Relief (HADR) operations for evacuation of personnel and expeditious delivery of relief material during natural calamities.

As part of 'Aatmanirbhar Bharat', 'Make in India' and 'Make for the World' initiatives, the Ministry of Defence on February 8 signed a contract with Bharat Electronics Limited for procurement of 28 EON-51 systems for 11 New Generation Offshore Patrol Vessels and three Cadet Training Ships for the Indian Navy at a total cost of Rs 642.17 crore.

EON-51 is an Electro Optical Fire Control System which provides search, detection and classification of targets using Electro Optical and Thermal Imagers devices.

The scheme will generate employment over a period of three years and encourage active participation of various Indian industries, including MSMEs.