Keep your passion alive, victory will come to you: Mary Kom to youth

Mahahkumbh Nagar: International boxer Mary Kom participated in the seventh day of ‘Khel Maha Kumbh’ organised by Krida Bharti and TYC. During a dialogue session titled ‘Khel Samvad Sangam’, the former Rajya Sabha MP and multi-time world champion Mary Kom praised CM Yogi Adityanath for his significant support of athletes in Uttar Pradesh and urged young players to strive for medals.

She emphasised that it is now up to the youth of the state to bring home medals. While speaking on stage at Khel Maha Kumbh, the world-famous boxer Mary Kom inspired the youth with her mantra of victory. She expressed that passion and patience are the fundamental keys to her success.

Her goal is to make boxing as popular as cricket. The UP Sports Minister will conclude the grand ‘Khel Maha Kumbh’ on February 13. She stated, “I played every sport during my childhood, not knowing about boxing at that time. I grew up in poverty, subsisting mainly on rice, but my passion for sports never waned. When I began boxing, I made it my goal to reach the top. I want to tell young athletes that whatever you pursue, focus on it completely, work with dedication, maintain a strong mindset, stay disciplined, and keep your passion alive; victory will come to you”.

Meanwhile, in the archery competition at Khel Maha Kumbh, young stars showcased their remarkable skills, securing gold medals. Ishu Singh from Mathura won in the senior boys’ category, while Rakhi from Shamli claimed gold in the senior girls’ category. In the junior categories, Hari Shukla from Kanpur and Khushi Srivastava from Ghazipur also won gold medals. International coaches Vishal and Rajababu were present as judges. The state’s sports minister will conclude the event on Thursday.