Keeping the national capital clean, attractive a priority: Delhi CM

New Delhi: Delhi Lieutenant Governor (L-G) V.K. Saxena and Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, on Monday, inaugurated the newly installed 'Shri Parth-Sarathi Rath' at Bahadur Shah Zafar Marg near Delhi Gate.

The artistic installation has been developed by the Delhi Public Works Department (PWD).

Speaking at the event, the L-G said that making Delhi a beautiful and well-planned city is a shared vision, and the state government continues to undertake development and beautification projects to achieve this goal.

Chief Minister Gupta said the Delhi government is consistently working to keep the national capital clean, visually appealing and welcoming.

She noted that initiatives such as the development of parks, beautification projects and the installation of artistic structures in public spaces are helping strengthen the city's cultural identity.

Delhi Minister Parvesh Sahib Singh and Jangpura BJP MLA Tarvinder Singh Marwah, along with other dignitaries, were also present at the inauguration.

L-G Saxena described the occasion as particularly significant, noting that the structure has been completed after months of preparation.

According to the L-G, the team worked continuously for nearly seven to eight months to create the impressive installation.

He added that the Parth-Sarathi Rath is not only visually striking but also designed for durability, with an estimated structural life of around 50 years.

The L-G congratulated the entire PWD team for successfully completing the project and praised their dedication and effort.

He said that such artistic installations enhance the beauty of the city while also becoming attractive landmarks for residents and visitors.

Chief Minister Gupta said the Delhi Gate-Bahadur Shah Zafar Marg area holds significant historical and cultural importance.

The concept of the Shri Parth-Sarathi Rath, she added, was developed keeping this heritage in mind so that the identity and visual appeal of the area can be further strengthened.

The Chief Minister said that providing citizens with clean and aesthetically pleasing public spaces is among the Delhi government's key priorities.

Efforts like these not only improve the urban environment but also offer residents a better public experience, she added.

"The installation of the Parth-Sarathi Rath is aimed at enhancing the beauty of Delhi's historic zones and making public spaces more engaging and culturally vibrant," the Chief Minister said.

The project is part of broader efforts to develop Delhi into a clean, attractive city with a distinct global identity.

The structure is also expected to become a new point of attraction for both residents and tourists.

The chariot has been constructed using 10 mm thick 316-grade stainless steel plates.

Measuring nearly 30 feet by 20 feet, the structure weighs around 5,500 kg.

To highlight its grandeur at night, the installation is equipped with 12 spotlights and 12 floodlights.

Landscaping and horticulture work has also been carried out in the surrounding area to further enhance the site's appearance.