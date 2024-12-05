Kejriwal accepts Delhi Assembly Speaker Goel's request for retirement from electoral politics

New Delhi: AAP national convenor Arvind Kejriwal said on Thursday that the party has accepted Shahdra MLA and Delhi Assembly Speaker Ram Niwas Goel's request for retirement from electoral politics due to health issues.

Kejriwal said the party has decided not to field Goel in the upcoming Assembly elections on his request.

He also hit out at BJP leaders who have criticised the AAP-led Punjab government for "deteriorating" law and order, citing the attempt on the life of Akali Dal leader Sukhbir Singh Badal.

"I compliment Punjab Police for avoiding a big incident and want to request BJP leaders and media to also highlight the deteriorating law and order in Delhi and the threats to women, children and businessmen from shootouts and murders," said Kejriwal.

Earlier, Speaker Goel, 76, who has represented the Shahdara constituency twice as an AAP legislator, wrote a letter to Kejriwal expressing his desire to retire.

"We tried to convince Goelji to continue. He has been like a father figure for all of us. But on his insistence, we have accepted his decision," said Kejriwal.

In his letter to Kejriwal, Goel said, "After years of serving the people of Delhi, I feel it is the right moment to retire from active politics and spend time with my family. I will, however, continue to contribute to the party in a non-political capacity."

Addressing the media while inducting a two-time councillor and former legislator Jitender Singh Shunty, a Padma Shree Awardee, into the AAP, Kejriwal said social workers like him would add to the welfare politics pursued by the AAP government.

Shunty, a former BJP legislator who represented the Shahdara seat in 2013, is the founder of the NGO Shaheed Bhagat Singh Seva Dal, which helps cremate unclaimed bodies.

On joining Team Kejriwal, Shunty said, "Shaheed Bhagat Singh is my and Kejriwal's hero and this invitation to serve the people, even if in their death, could not have been rejected."

Shunty, popularly known as 'Ambulance Man', claims to have arranged an honourable cremation for 70,000 dead in Delhi. His services during COVID-19 also won him high praise.