Live
- Warangal: Laxman campaigns for BJP candidate
- Heavy rain occurs in Anantapur and Vijayawada, causes flooding and power outages
- Severe cyclone likely to hit Bengal; NDRF teams deployed, Army & Navy on alert
- Over 10 huts gutted in Delhi, no injuries reported: DFS
- Cong, farmers welcome NGT order stopping sand quarries in Manair
- Ready for taluk, zilla panchayat and BBMP elections: Siddaramaiah
- Kerala kidney racket: TN police question close associates of prime accused
- Severe drought, lack of food keep storks away from bird sanctuary
- Khammam: Nursing student’s death sparks protests
- Making active learning a central pillar of students’ education
Just In
Kejriwal aide Bibhav sent in 4-day judicial custody
A Delhi court on Friday sent Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal’s close aide Bibhav Kumar to four-day judicial custody in connection with the alleged...
A Delhi court on Friday sent Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal’s close aide Bibhav Kumar to four-day judicial custody in connection with the alleged assault on AAP Rajya Sabha MP Swati Maliwal. Kumar, the personal assistant to Kejriwal, allegedly assaulted Maliwal at the chief minister’s official residence on May 13.
He has been under police custody since Saturday.
Metropolitan Magistrate Gaurav Goyal allowed the prosecution’s plea seeking Kumar’s judicial custody for four days. In their remand application, the Delhi Police, who arrested Kumar on May 18, said electronic, scientific and medical evidence along with statements of witnesses have been collected during the investigation.
“That the recovered network video recorders (NVRs) stated to contain relevant materials concerning the present case have been seized as per the procedure and have been sent for examination, opinion, and analysis by the forensic experts, which is awaited and expected to be received within the shortest possible time,” the application said. It claimed Kumar was not cooperating in the investigation, was evasive in his replies and did not disclose his mobile phone password. The city police said the team investigating the case was in Mumbai and was likely to return soon.
It said the accused has to be confronted with the evidence gathered from Mumbai and the NVRs. Kumar’s counsel moved an application seeking a copy of the CCTV footage collected from Kejriwal’s residence of the day when Maliwal was allegedly assaulted.