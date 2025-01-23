Kejriwal blasts Parvesh for insulting Punjabis

New Delhi: AAP supremo Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday lashed out at BJP leader and his rival from the New Delhi seat Parvesh Verma, calling him a "Dilli Ka chhota sa ladka (a small kid from Delhi) who is now challenging Punjabis".

Kejriwal said Verma and Home Minister Amit Shah should apologise to Punjabis for "insulting" them. Verma had on Tuesday accused Kejriwal of "misusing" official machinery and resources of AAP-ruled Punjab to campaign form him in the New Delhi constituency. He has filed complaints with the Election Commission and Delhi Police.

Verma had said, "Thousands of vehicles with Punjab registration plates are roaming around here. Who are in those vehicles? Preparations for celebrating January 26 (Republic Day) are going on here. Are they going to do something big here that could put our security system at risk."

Kejriwal raised the issue at his press conference here on Wednesday and claimed "Verma has said vehicles from Punjab are seen in Delhi and no one knew who were sitting inside... and that it was a threat ahead of Republic Day on January 26".

"So, are all Punjabis terrorists, traitors and a threat to the country?," Kejriwal asked. "This small kid from Delhi (Parvesh Verma) is now challenging the Punjabis of Delhi and Punjab," he said, asserting the community has made significant contributions to making Delhi what it is today. Home Minister Amit Shah should apologise to the country and the Punjabis over Verma's statement, Kejriwal said. The descendents of Delhi's Punjabis gave their lives for the country and lakhs of refugees who came from Pakistan faced untold atrocities, he added.

Kejriwal announced a seven-point "manifesto" for the country's middle class, saying they have been neglected by successive governments and are a victim of "tax terrorism".

He said the middle class is the real superpower of the Indian economy but has long been ignored and exploited solely for tax collection. Kejriwal announced the seven-point charter aimed at addressing the concerns of the middle class.