Kejriwal Challenges RSS Chief With Five Pointed Questions On BJP's Actions
- Former Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal pens letter to RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat, raising concerns about BJP's leadership and policies, and their impact on Indian democracy.
- The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader expressed deep concern over the trajectory of the BJP-led government, warning of potential threats to India's democratic fabric.
Arvind Kejriwal, the former Chief Minister of Delhi, has addressed a letter to Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat, posing five critical questions about the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and its leadership. The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader expressed deep concern over the trajectory of the BJP-led government, warning of potential threats to India's democratic fabric.
In his missive, Kejriwal questioned several aspects of BJP's governance and internal policies:
1. He inquired whether the RSS's retirement age policy, previously applied to senior leaders like LK Advani and Murli Manohar Joshi, would also extend to 73-year-old Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
2. Kejriwal highlighted an incident from June 2023 where PM Modi accused a political figure of corruption, only to have that individual later join the BJP. He asked Bhagwat if such actions were cause for concern.
3. The AAP chief raised issues about the alleged misuse of central agencies like the Enforcement Directorate (ED) and Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) to undermine opposition-led governments.
4. He sought Bhagwat's reaction to BJP President JP Nadda's reported statement during Lok Sabha elections that the party doesn't need the RSS.
5. Kejriwal emphasized the RSS's role as the BJP's parent organization, questioning its responsibility in guiding the party's actions.
The letter underscores growing tensions between opposition parties and the ruling BJP, with Kejriwal positioning the RSS as a potential moral arbiter. By addressing these questions to Bhagwat, Kejriwal appears to be seeking accountability and sparking a dialogue on the current state of Indian politics and governance.