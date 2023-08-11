Kejriwal government conducts energy audit for Delhi government buildings

New Delhi: The Kejriwal government will perform a 'energy audit' of its buildings, offices, and streetlights in order to minimize electricity use and boost energy efficiency.The goal of this energy audit is to identify areas of high power usage and devise a strategy to minimize power consumption in smart ways. Power Minister Atishi Marlena stated, "The Kejriwal government is committed to conserving every unit of electricity."In this regard, the government will perform energy audits of all government buildings with an electrical use of more than 500 KW.

She explained that the method entails assessing the actual energy consumption of various appliances and equipment within buildings, comparing it to the anticipated minimum energy necessary, and then determining economically and technically feasible solutions to save electricity.She also stated that the energy audit will provide recommendations for optimizing power usage, which will result in both electricity and money savings.

According to the power minister, "it is believed that if a consumer saves one unit of electricity, it is equal to two units generated in the power plant." As a result, the energy-saving solutions developed from these audits would improve Delhi's overall electricity consumption. This will aid in the stabilization of demand. Furthermore, the energy audit will not only uncover measures to cut energy usage in government buildings, but will also lessen the government's financial burden. This initiative will also assist to reduce CO2 emissions.

As per Power Minister Atishi, the Delhi Government's Electricity Department has prioritized 'Energy Audit' of government buildings under Mission @ 2023, and we are working in this direction in mission mode.Aside from official buildings, the Delhi government will have its street lighting energy audited. Currently, the MCD, NDMC, and PWD are in charge of streetlight maintenance in Delhi. Where departments are replacing street lights with low-energy LED street lights.

The Power Minister further stated that the energy audit demonstrates the Kejriwal government's proactive commitment to energy saving and efficiency. This program is an example of good governance, as well as very essential in the direction of environmental protection, by finding needless sites where electricity is being consumed unnecessarily, and implementing practical solutions to save electricity. step.It should be mentioned that the government will have all government buildings with a sanctioned load of 500 kW or more audited by an energy auditor certified by the Bureau of Energy Efficiency (BEE).