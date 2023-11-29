  • Menu
Kejriwal Government has approved proposal of 6589 additional jobs in Delhi MCD

The Delhi Municipal Corporation on Wednesday approved a proposal to create 6589 additional jobs.

New Delhi: The Delhi Municipal Corporation on Wednesday approved a proposal to create 6589 additional jobs. This information was provided by Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal through his post on the X social platform. He stated that 2949 security officers and 3640 cleaning personnel will be hired. According to the CM, MCD schools will henceforth have separate sweepers for cleaning and security guards for security.

Along with this, CM Kejriwal stated, "Like the Delhi government, we are prioritizing education in the Municipal Corporation." Many of our youths will be able to find work as a result of these new jobs. Our goal is to prepare the next generation. We need to provide them with a better atmosphere. We will not tolerate any deficiencies in education at any level."



