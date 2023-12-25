  • Menu
Kejriwal govt extends Rs 1 cr ex-gratia to late Covid warrior's family

New Delhi: The Arvind Kejriwal-led Delhi government has expressed solidarity with the family members of late Anil Kumar Garg, a Covid warrior who lost his life while serving at Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC).

Social Welfare Minister Raaj Kumar Anand, accompanied by local MLA Jai Bhagwan Upkar, former MLA Veena Anand, and senior officials of the Revenue Department visited Garg's residence in Rohini on Monday.

Anand presented an ex-gratia of Rs 1 crore to the grieving family, acknowledging Garg's 36 years of dedicated service as a manager in the DTC.

Garg, who succumbed to Covid on May 29, 2021, is survived by his wife Babita Garg and three children.

Anand said that while the ex-gratia amount cannot fully compensate for the family's loss, it is intended to provide some assistance in improving their future.

He reassured the family of continued support, reiterating the Kejriwal government's commitment to stand by each Covid warrior and their families during challenging times.

