Kejriwal is being taken from the ED office to Rouse Avenue Court

New Delhi: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, detained in the liquor scam, is being taken from ED to Rouse Avenue Court.

The officers have taken Kejriwal out of the ED office. The hearing of Kejriwal's case will be held in Rouse Avenue Court at around 2.30 pm. Ramesh Gupta and senior lawyer Vikram Chaudhary will appear in the court on behalf of Kejriwal.