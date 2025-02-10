Live
Kejriwal meets party MLAs, asks them to work for people
While the BJP camp was buzzing with hectic activity, a day after being ousted from power in Delhi, the AAP office wore a deserted look on Sunday.
The only meeting AAP held was at the Ferozshah Road residence of Kejriwal with the 22 newly elected MLAs. The meeting did not go in for deep introspection of why they had lost power and what the roadmap ahead should be.
The AAP leaders continued to be defiant and claimed that they were defeated due to money power, misuse of official machinery and free distribution of liquor. They say that in 10 years they had done wonderful work but it was BJP’s allurements which had led to losing of power. They maintained that they had done nothing wrong.
Later outgoing Chief Minister Atishi, who is among those who weathered the BJP storm, said the party will play the role of a constructive Opposition and ensure that the saffron party delivers on its promises. She said the BJP had promised that they would approve the scheme to give Rs 2,500 to every woman and implement it by March 8. She said they will also ensure that the new government does not stop schemes like free power, maintenance of government schools, Mohalla clinics, free treatment, etc.
Kejriwal directed the newly elected MLAs to serve the people and solve their problems, Atishi said, adding that the Leader of Opposition will be nominated during the Legislative Party meeting of the AAP in the coming days.