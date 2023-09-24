Kejriwal opens new OPD building at Aruna Hospital

New Delhi: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Saturday inaugurated the new OPD block at Aruna Asaf Ali Hospital here and asserted that his government’s focus is on health and education and earlier there were 10,000 beds in the government hospitals with the construction of 11 new hospitals the total number of beds will go up to 26,000 beds. Kejriwal inaugurated the new OPD Block of the Hospital here and said that the AAP government is tirelessly working to align Delhi's health system with international standards and the WHO's parameters.



“Our government has not only improved the quality of government hospitals but also made all healthcare services free,” Kejriwal said.

He said that he was delighted that a new block has been constructed as the older block lacked the required space and other facilities.

He said that he also visited the new block and noticed that the new block was spacious, centrally Air-Conditioned with availability of rooms for the specialists.