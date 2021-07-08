Kejriwal should resign over lack of clean drinking water: says BJP

New Delhi: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Thursday staged a sit-in near the Delhi Jal Board (DJB) headquarters in Jhandewalan over the alleged water shortage in some areas of Delhi.

The BJP's Delhi unit president Adesh Gupta while addressing the protesters said that,If Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal cannot provide clean drinking water to the people, then he has no right to continue as the Chief Minister.Gupta said, "More than half of the colonies and settlements of the city are deprived of water supply.

Kejriwal should be answerable for this as his govermment claims to lay pipelines in 93 per cent of the colonies, then why is there a shortage of water supply.The Leader of Opposition of Delhi Assembly Ramveer Singh Bidhuri claimed that,The AAP government came to power by promising round-the-clock water supply, but people are yearning for every drop of water.