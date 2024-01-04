  • Menu
Kejriwal to be arrested today claims AAP. BJP retorts saying it is' Choron Ki Baraat'

New Delhi: Will Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal be arrested today? This is what the AAP strongly believes and is trying to build a tempo saying that they have credible information that BJP which wants to finish AAP before Lok Sabha elections would resort to arresting Kejriwal.


Atishis a minister in Kejriwals government said the chief ministers would be arrested on Thursday. "News coming in that ED is going to raid @ArvindKejriwal’s residence tmrw morning. Arrest likely," she claimed on X.

Another AAP leader Jasmine Shah said that the Chief Minister was ready to cooperate with the probe agency ED provided the summons served were not illegal. Whatever summons they have issued so far are illegal, Shah added.

Meanwhile Delhi BJP chief chief Virendra Sachdeva

said "Since morning I have been watching the 'Choron ki Baraat' (procession of thieves) making noise and mourning for Kejriwal. When you did corruption what happened that time? You (Kejriwal) are running away from the investigation agency. You have been called three times by ED but you did not go there. Now you are mourning that you can be arrested. Delhi CM it's your responsibility to follow the rules but you are not following that."

