Kejriwal to Kick Off ‘Gujarat Jodo’ Campaign After By-Poll Wins in Gujarat, Punjab

New Delhi: Buoyed by strong performances in the recent assembly by-elections in Gujarat and Punjab, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convenor Arvind Kejriwal is set to visit Gujarat on July 2 and 3. Kejriwal will depart from Delhi this evening and begin his tour in Ahmedabad, where he will launch the party’s ‘Gujarat Jodo’ membership campaign.

This visit comes shortly after AAP’s candidate Gopal Italia clinched victory in the Visavadar assembly seat in Gujarat, marking a significant political moment for the party in the state. The campaign will be formally launched from Ahmedabad on Wednesday and is expected to expand across Gujarat in the coming weeks. Kejriwal is also scheduled to attend an organizational meeting in Ahmedabad on July 3.

AAP celebrated its success in the June 25 bypolls with a grand event at Kapurthala House, the official residence of Punjab Chief Minister in Delhi. The event was attended by senior leaders from Delhi, Punjab, and Gujarat, including Kejriwal himself. Newly elected MLAs Sanjeev Arora from Ludhiana West (Punjab) and Gopal Italia from Visavadar (Gujarat) were also present at the celebration.

Speaking on the party’s performance, Kejriwal stated that the victory in these by-elections sends a clear message, that Aam Aadmi Party is emerging as the only viable alternative to the BJP. He emphasized that while Punjab voters have shown satisfaction with AAP’s governance, the people of Gujarat are signaling a strong desire for political change.

“The results show that AAP has become a serious alternative in Gujarat,” Kejriwal said. “Out of the five assembly seats contested in the by-elections, AAP won two, while Congress, BJP, and TMC managed to win one seat each.”

He also reminded supporters that AAP had initially won the Visavadar seat in the 2022 Gujarat Assembly elections, but the MLA later defected to the BJP, prompting the by-election. With Gopal Italia’s return to the seat under the AAP banner, the party sees this victory as a symbolic and strategic win.

AAP leaders believe the by-election results are a “semi-final” ahead of the 2027 general elections in both Punjab and Gujarat. The Gujarat Jodo campaign is expected to play a central role in expanding AAP’s grassroots presence and preparing for future electoral battles in the state.