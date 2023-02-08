Kejriwal writes to Shah over delay in regularisation of 4,500 NDMC staff

New Delhi: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday wrote to Union Home Minister Amit Shah, urging him to regularise NDMC employees.

In the letter, Kejriwal urged that necessary instructions should be issued for early approval of Group C recruitment rules so that around 4,500 employees can be regularised in the New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC).

"I had requested you on March 22, 2022 that necessary instructions should be issued for early approval of Group C recruitment rules so that RMR employees (about 4,500) can become regular employees in the NDMC. Earlier, the proposal for early approval of Group C recruitment rules was sent on September 25 and March 16, 2021", Kejriwal said.

"Apart from this, various communications-replies between the Ministry of Home Affairs and NDMC were also sent to you on March 22, 2022. Despite this, the long-pending grievance of NDMC regarding regularisation of these TMR and RMR employees has not yet been resolved," Kejriwal added.

The letter further read that despite this, the demand for regularisation of the employees has not yet been fulfilled.

"Due to non-availability of permanent employees, it has become difficult for them to run their household with a meager salary," Kejriwal said.

The Chief Minister said that NDMC had also sent a reminder on November 23, 2022, but the draft Group C recruitment rules have not yet been approved by the Ministry of Home Affairs.

"Therefore, I again request your immediate intervention in the matter of speedy approval of the draft recruitment rules of Group C so as to resolve the grievance of these RMR employees and make them regular NDMC employees," read the letter.