Kejriwal's 8 guarantees for teachers in Punjab

AAP Convener Arvind Kejriwal and AAP state chief Bhagwant Mann address a press conference in Amritsar on Tuesday
Delhi chief minister and Aam Aadmi Party’s (AAP’s) national convener Arvind Kejriwal announced eight guarantees for the teachers of Punjab, as it aims to sit in the saddle in poll-bound state next year.

Kejriwal said that the first guarantee will be that all teachers will be given a suitable working environment. The second guarantee which Kejriwal gave is that all contractual teachers will be regularised. "The third guarantee is that we will change the transfer policy and it will be transparent." The fourth guarantee which Kejriwal gave is that teachers will not perform any non-teaching jobs. The fifth guarantee of the AAP is that there are a lot of teaching vacancies in Punjab but teachers are still unemployed. "All vacancies will be filled," Kejriwal told reporters on Tuesday.

All teachers in the state will also be trained from abroad or management institutes like the Indian Institute of Management (IIM), Kejriwal's sixth guarantee in Punjab said. Under the AAP's seventh guarantee, Kejriwal assured that there will be time-bound promotions for teachers.

The eighth and final guarantee of the AAP is a cashless medical facility for teachers and their family members.

