Kerala BJP Leader PC George Courts Controversy With Call For Early Marriage Of Christian Girls

Kerala BJP leader PC George has stirred fresh controversy by advocating for the early marriage of Christian girls, claiming it would protect them from falling victim to alleged "love jihad." Speaking at an anti-drug program in Pala, Kottayam district, George asserted that in Meenachil taluk alone, 400 Christian girls had been victims of "love jihad," with only 41 successfully "brought back."

George, who was recently granted bail in a hate speech case just a week ago, urged Christian families to arrange marriages for their daughters before they reach 22 years of age. He warned that delaying marriage could result in their disappearance.

"Even yesterday, a girl in Bharananganam went missing. She is 25. They are still searching for her. Shouldn't we slap her father who didn't marry her off early?" George remarked, criticizing parents who wait until their daughters are older before arranging marriages.

The BJP leader further argued that attraction between men and women becomes inevitable by age 25, drawing comparisons with Muslim families. "Muslim girls are not studying, no? Why? They are married off by the time they turn 18. What about us? We keep them unmarried till they are 28-30. We think we can get a share from their earnings. That's the issue," he stated.

Critics have condemned George's statements as regressive and patriarchal, accusing him of promoting outdated views under the pretext of protecting Christian girls. These remarks are expected to compound his existing legal troubles, including an ongoing case registered by Erattupetta police for allegedly promoting religious hatred during a television discussion on January 6.