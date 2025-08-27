Kerala BJP Vice President C. Krishnakumar denies sexual harassment allegations

Palakkad (Kerala): Kerala BJP Vice President C. Krishnakumar on Wednesday strongly refuted sexual harassment allegations raised against him by a relative, describing the complaint as a politically-motivated attempt linked to a long-running property dispute.

Addressing the media in Palakkad, Krishnakumar said the case was not new, but an old issue repeatedly revived for political gain.

“This is like damp firecrackers from 2015 and 2020 that never went off. Now the Congress is trying to light them again. The matter will be handled legally,” said Krishnakumar.

He noted that the complaint had already been dismissed by the courts in July 2024, along with related civil and domestic violence suits that had ended in his favour.

According to Krishnakumar, the complainant, a family member, fabricated allegations to strengthen her case in property disputes.

“When the complaint first reached the party, it was examined and found baseless. It was a deliberately fabricated allegation, so it was not pursued further,” said the senior BJP leader.

He reiterated that he was ready to face any form of investigation and would provide clarification if asked by the state leadership.

The controversy resurfaced after the complainant recently emailed her petition to Kerala BJP President Rajeev Chandrasekhar’s office.

His office acknowledged receipt and assured her that action would follow upon his return from Bengaluru.

The complainant has alleged that despite raising the matter earlier with the RSS and BJP leaders, including V. Muraleedharan and M.T. Ramesh, no steps were taken against Krishnakumar.

BJP workers have rallied in support of the Vice President, publicly dismissing the charges as a “bomb that never went off.”

Posters defending him were also circulated in Palakkad.

The issue gained traction as the BJP escalated its campaign against Congress MLA Rahul Mamkootathil over alleged sexual misconduct charges.

On Tuesday, Leader of Opposition, V.D. Satheesan, had warned Chandrasekhar that very soon he would be marching to his office and asked him to get ready for an explosive news.

Krishnakumar, who has been leading the protests demanding Rahul Mamkootathil’s resignation, suggested that the fresh allegations were an attempt to weaken him politically.

Incidentally, in the November 2024 Palakkad Assembly bye-election, Krishnakumar came second to Mamkootathil.

He also hinted at the involvement of former BJP leader Sandeep Warrier, now with the Congress, in reviving the controversy.

“The complaint is nothing more than a family quarrel twisted into a harassment allegation. I will legally resist any such attempts to tarnish my image,” Krishnakumar asserted.