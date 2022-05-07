Kerala Food Safety Department Has Seized 200 Kilogrammes Of Spoiled Sardines

According to Food Safety Assistant Commissioner John Vijayakumar, the Food Safety Department recovered 200kg of rotting sardine inside a truck that reached from Kanyakumari district during an early morning drive at Kasaragod fish market.

As per Vijayakumar, the squad checked seven trucks. After inquiry, the team found rotten fish in a box in one truck and checked all 50 cartoons.

At 3.30 a.m. on Saturday, a team comprised of the Food Safety Assistant Commissioner, Fisheries Department Extension Officer, and Kasaragod Municipal Health Officer began inspecting refrigerated trucks arriving in the market.

The Fisheries Extension Officer discovered and explained that eight 25kg sardine packages were unfit for human consumption. They gave the boxes to the municipal authority to dispose of properly.

According to him, the fish agents and sellers attempted to stop the officials, and there was tension in the air. As a result, he remarked that the cops had to be called in.

Things came into highlights after a schoolgirl died and 52 others became ill after eating shawarma from a restaurant in Cheruvathur on May 1, the Food Safety Department conducted raids around the district. Throughout the raids, which began on May 2, the government issued closure orders to 110 food establishments across the state. Since it was not registered with the department, the department closed a tiny vegetable shop in Vidyanagar, Kasaragod, on Friday. A poultry shop next door was also closed due to a lack of a food safety licence.

According to him, a store with yearly revenue of less than Rs 12 lakh should register with the department, while others need obtain a food safety licence.