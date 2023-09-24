  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > National

Kerala forest watcher injured in wild elephant attack in Idukki

Kerala forest watcher injured in wild elephant attack in Idukki
x

Kerala forest watcher injured in wild elephant attack in Idukki

Highlights

A Kerala Forest Department watcher was injured in an attack by a wild elephant at Kosavuchola in Marayur, Idukki district.

Thiruvananthapuram: A Kerala Forest Department watcher was injured in an attack by a wild elephant at Kosavuchola in Marayur, Idukki district.

The incident occurred on Saturday late night.

The injured forest watcher has been identified as C. Mani, a protection watcher in the Vannathurai forest division of Kerala.

Forest Department officials told IANS that both legs of Mani were fractured in the wild tusker attack.

The Forest Department sources revealed that Mani was on official duty when the wild tusker attacked him.

He has been taken to Adimali Taluk Hospital for expert medical care.

It was in Chinnakanal in Idukki district of Kerala that a wild tusker, Arikomban, attacked the residences and shops of people for rice.

The elephant was shifted to the forest area in Tamil Nadu after tranquilizing and then capturing him.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2023 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X