Plea to expedite proposed defence projects

Guntur: MP sLavu Sri Krishnadevarayalu and Magunta Srinivasulu Reddy met Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh in New Delhi on Monday and urged him to take proactive steps and make swift decisions on several key proposals related to the aerospace and defence manufacturing sectors in AP. Submitting a memorandum, they said these projects are crucial for both the State’s development and strengthening the country’s defence capabilities. They requested the Centre to move forward with the establishment of an Air Force Station at Donakonda, Aluminium Alloy Plant of Utkarsh Aluminium Dhatu Nigam Limited in Nellore, and the setting up of an Advanced Medium Combat Aircraft light manufacturing facility. They also sought the establishment of a naval equipment and weapons testing centre near Visakhapatnam.

Further, they urged the Defence Minister to approve a Defence Industrial Corridor for Andhra Pradesh, promote investments and employment by connecting identified manufacturing hubs across the state, and encourage indigenous defence production. They called for the development of aerospace and defence manufacturing hubs in the state, including the establishment of a DRDO Industry–Academia Centre of Excellence at IIT Tirupati, and proactive involvement in framing a common arms warehousing policy.

The MPs stated that speedy approvals for these projects would significantly contribute to achieving the goals of ‘Atmanirbhar Bharat’, while boosting industrial growth in Andhra Pradesh and strengthening India’s self-reliance in defence.