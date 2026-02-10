SRKR students win top honours at AQVH

Bhimavaram: Students of SRKR Engineering College here brought laurels to their institution by securing first place in two categories at the prestigious Amaravati Quantum Valley Hackathon (AQVH), conducted at State-level by the State government in Vijayawada on February 6. Each winning team received a cash prize of Rs 50,000 along with mementos, presented by Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, said in-charge Principal Dr BhVS Ramakrishnam Raju.

A special felicitation programme was organised on Monday at the college campus to honour the winning students.

Technology Centre head Dr N Gopalakrishnamurthy stated the first project titled ‘Decoding Super Dense Coding’ won top honours under the guidance of IT Department Head Dr P Ravikiran Verma and Assistant Professor VSS Lakshmi. The winning team comprised Ande Lalitha Vignesh, A Yugandhar, B Sudhakar, Iyyala Sneha, G Rekha Sri and A Jayanth Kumar.

The second project ‘Quantum Power: Adaptive Learning Agents for Stock Market’, also secured first prize under the supervision of Dr N Gopalakrishnamurthy and Assistant Professor Kurella Pawan Kumar. The team included T Kaushik, Ch Rajesh, G Surya Pravalika, B Charan Sai, Y Lavanya and G Nikhila Valli, who were awarded Rs 50,000 in cash.

College Director Dr M Jagapathi Raju, Vice-chairman SV Rangaraju, senior faculty members, department heads, and administrative officials were present at the programme.