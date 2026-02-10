HC defers decision on statehood assurances plea

Hyderabad: The Telangana High Court on Monday deferred proceedings in a writ filed by participants of the statehood movement seeking direction to the government to implement assurances allegedly made to agitators prior to the formation of the State.

Justice Bollam Vijaysen Reddy, presiding over a single bench, heard the petition filed by Gollapalli Nagaraju and eight others who participated in the Telangana agitation. The petitioners sought judicial intervention to compel the government to fulfil commitments purportedly extended to the agitators. Karunakar, counsel for the petitioners, informed the court that the government had assured agitators several benefits, including allotment of 250 square yard house-sites, financial assistance of Rs. 5 lakh for house construction under a designated scheme, and health insurance cover worth Rs. 10 lakh. The petitioners contended that despite more than 12 years since the creation of state, the assurances remain unfulfilled, prompting the filing of the writ.

During the hearing, Justice Reddy inquired whether the government had issued a formal GO enumerating the benefits to be extended to the agitators. In response, counsel acknowledged that while a GO had been issued, it had not been uploaded on the official website. The petitioners consequently sought a court direction to ensure implementation of the promised benefits.

The court declined to grant the relief sought at this stage. Justice Reddy observed that in the absence of a produced GO, the court was not in a position to pass any directions. The judge drew reference to precedents wherein courts had directed governments to extend benefits in cases involving persons whose houses were submerged or police personnel killed in accidents, noting that such judicial directions were issued based on existing GOs. In this case, he emphasised, no such GO had been furnished before the court.

The court directed the assistant government pleader (revenue) to obtain instructions from the government on the issue. The case was adjourned to February 23.