TG Chief Secretary orders completion of digital crop survey by March 15

Chief Secretary K Ramakrishna Rao directed officials on Monday to expedite and complete the digital crop survey (DCS) process across the state. The directive was issued during a high-level review meeting held at the Dr BR Ambedkar State Secretariat.

The meeting was chaired by Rajiv Chawla, a retired IAS officer and advisor to the Union Ministry of Agriculture and Agristack Chief Knowledge Officer. He reviewed current progress alongside Revenue Secretary Lokesh Kumar, Agriculture Secretary Surendra Mohan, Stamps and Registration Special Secretary Rajiv Gandhi Hanmantu, and other senior officials.

During the session, the Chief Secretary set a firm deadline of March 15 for the completion of the DCS process. He emphasised that the survey must be finalised through close cooperation between District Collectors and NIC officials. Current reports indicate that the survey has already been initiated in 10,877 villages across Telangana.

Ramakrishna Rao noted that the seasonal digital crop survey is essential for the effective implementation of various Central and State Government schemes. Additionally, the data gathered will prove vital for Gross State Domestic Product (GSDP) statistics.

dvisor Rajiv Chawla pointed out that states such as Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Karnataka, and Odisha have already completed their digital crop surveys. He instructed Telangana officials to work with similar speed to ensure the state remains on track. Agriculture Department Director Gopi provided a detailed briefing on the survey’s current status to the assembled secretaries and senior officials.