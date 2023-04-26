Kerala Government Will Add NCERT's Omitted Content In State School Curricula

According to a release, the curriculum steering committee meeting of the Kerala State Council of Educational Research and Training (SCERT) on Tuesday decided to include the NCERT-omitted material in the state school curriculum. The addition of sections left out of the syllabus by NCERT was considered at today's meeting of the curriculum steering committee. In order to address the issue with the government and make a decision, the committee gave the public education minister, V Sivankutty, permission to do so.

The state will incorporate the sections in the Kerala school curriculum, according to Minister V Sivankutty's earlier statement. The Gujarat riots, Darwin's theory of evolution, and Mughal history have been left out of school textbooks by NCERT.

Minister Sivankutty responded to the controversy over NCERT's decision to remove specific topics from the school curriculum by saying that the state government can produce textbooks on its own until the federal government forbids the teaching of these subjects.

The state government can produce textbooks independently unless the Centre refuses to grant permission to teach certain topics, the minister said during a press conference. The neglected lessons, according to teachers' organisations, ought to be taught.