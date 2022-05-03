Kerala Government Will Establish Rules For Safe Shawarma Preparation

The Kerala government announced on Monday that rules will be imposed to make the Levantine meal safe for consumption. The decision came just a day after a 16-year-old girl died of food illness after eating Shawarma at a local cafe in Kasaragod district.

Veena George, the Food Safety Commissioner has been given instructions to ensure that the food is prepared in a nice and hygienic manner for the clients. According to Health Minister, the Food Safety Commissioner has been given instructions to ensure that the food is prepared in a nice and hygienic manner for the clients.

She also stated that the state government will deliver free medical treatment at government hospitals to all individuals who have been affected.

Two employees of the cafe where the school pupils consumed the tainted Shawarma have been detained and charged with culpable homicide not amounting to murder under various articles of the Indian Penal Code. The authorities are also considering contacting the state's out-of-state restaurant owner, reported The News Indian Express

Meanwhile, Devananda, a resident of Karivallor near Kasaragod, lost his life on Sunday after being treated for food poisoning at the Kanhangad district hospital. Eighteen others are being treated after being admitted to the district hospital after becoming ill.